Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total transaction of $1,359,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Harald Reinhart also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $1,301,680.00.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,293,280.00.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $156.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.58. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $71.79 and a one year high of $193.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.
