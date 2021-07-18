Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total transaction of $1,359,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Harald Reinhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $1,301,680.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,293,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $156.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.58. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $71.79 and a one year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

