Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the June 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

INSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 453,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,074. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $246.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.21.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $57,513,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

