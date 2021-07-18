Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $131.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other research firms have also commented on IBP. Truist Securities upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.09.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $111.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $75.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.38.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,364.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

