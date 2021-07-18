Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Trading Down 2%

Intelsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.50. 249,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 559,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.50.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $502.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intelsat S.A. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

