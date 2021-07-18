InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,323,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ICLD remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,645,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,317. InterCloud Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
InterCloud Systems Company Profile
