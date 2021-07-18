InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,323,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ICLD remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,645,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,317. InterCloud Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

InterCloud Systems Company Profile

InterCloud Systems, Inc provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services.

