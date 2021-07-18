Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $950.11 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $606.36 and a 12-month high of $965.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $877.07. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 97.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $841.25.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

