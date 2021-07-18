Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $1,060.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $960.00 to $1,060.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $957.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $841.25.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $950.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $606.36 and a one year high of $965.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $877.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

