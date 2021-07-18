Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period.

Shares of PWZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. 28,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,084. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12.

