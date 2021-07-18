Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIZ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,566. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

