Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Down 22.6% in June

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 10,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $25.02. 2,698,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,399. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32. Invesco has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

