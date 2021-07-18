Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,587 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $49,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $357.60 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $251.32 and a 12 month high of $365.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $341.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.