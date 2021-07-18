Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1,459.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 209,691 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $897,000.

NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

