Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,900 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the June 15th total of 491,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PSCE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. 1,422,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,849. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.58. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 513.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 533,343 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $972,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

