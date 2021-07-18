InvestDigital (IDT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,237.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $281,175.00 and $12,237.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.95 or 0.00811665 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

IDT is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 116,205,281 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

