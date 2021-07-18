Investec Upgrades Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) to Hold

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was upgraded by Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Barloworld stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. Barloworld has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment and Handling, and Automotive and Logistics segments. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term leasing and fleet management services; insurance products; aftermarket service, including parts sales; and salvage management solution.

