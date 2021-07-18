Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,987 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 971% compared to the typical volume of 279 put options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPH. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 566.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

NASDAQ PPH opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.88. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

