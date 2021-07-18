Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Major Shareholder Sells $726,869.89 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) major shareholder Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $726,869.89. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NVTA traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $28.48. 2,111,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.90. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Invitae by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 1,212.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.