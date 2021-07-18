Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IONS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $36.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.