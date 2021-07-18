iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stake Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of iRhythm Technologies worth $274,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after buying an additional 1,168,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $91,506,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after acquiring an additional 364,754 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,555 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 190,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.00. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.