Iridium Communications (IRDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Iridium Communications to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Iridium Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -168.00 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

