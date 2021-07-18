Iron Spark I Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Iron Spark I’s (NASDAQ:ISAA) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, July 19th. Iron Spark I had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Iron Spark I’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ ISAA opened at $9.93 on Friday. Iron Spark I has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

