iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 68.1% in June

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $55.41 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.93 and a 52 week high of $56.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGRN. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000.

