iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Down 63.9% in June

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the June 15th total of 351,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 918,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 228,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,362. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $35.01.

