iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Decreased by FSA Wealth Management LLC

FSA Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,367 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 4.5% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,484 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,041,000 after buying an additional 1,126,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,535,000 after buying an additional 39,168 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after buying an additional 826,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,375,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,297,000 after buying an additional 55,266 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,531. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.79. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

