Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Director Santiago Subotovsky Sells 7,700 Shares

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total transaction of $2,774,156.00.

Shares of Iteris stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 165,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,548. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72. Iteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $254.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 594,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 371,647 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,057,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 323,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. 58.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

