Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Trading Down 2.7%

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $92.33 and last traded at $92.36. Approximately 640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 276,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.12.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $624,330 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Itron by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Itron by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

