IXT One Day Volume Tops $28.00 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, IXT has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One IXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. IXT has a total market cap of $719,114.92 and approximately $28.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00048754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.66 or 0.00809971 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

IXT Profile

IXT is a coin. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global . IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

