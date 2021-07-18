James A. Varilek Sells 71,250 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $3,348,750.00.

Shares of VRA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 178,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,286. The company has a market cap of $376.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.84. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.70.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

VRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth $384,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth $418,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.