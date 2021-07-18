Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 9,847 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 148.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PALL. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,098,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,369,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $716,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $244.88 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $189.63 and a 1 year high of $280.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.54.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

