Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) by 121.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,098 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 27.66% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMR opened at $26.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

