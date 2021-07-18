Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 568.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,769 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI opened at $34.04 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.56.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

