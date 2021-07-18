Jane Street Group LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 162.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,137 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.51% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after buying an additional 180,874 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,088,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 67,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,427 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

GWX opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.