Jane Street Group LLC Sells 19,468 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,468 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,717,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12,322.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 295,372 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,293,000 after buying an additional 235,756 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,744,000 after buying an additional 160,418 shares during the period.

VRP opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

