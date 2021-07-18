JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Down 20.7% in June

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 311,600 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 565,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 32,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $220,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JanOne by 33.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JanOne during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JanOne during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

JAN opened at $7.02 on Friday. JanOne has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.74.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 129.42% and a negative net margin of 16.76%.

About JanOne

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

