Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.74% of Coursera as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $900,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $1,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $5,829,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $4,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $38.14 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $102,582.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,233,916.06. Insiders have sold 305,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,900,393 over the last ninety days.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

