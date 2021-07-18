Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 23,812 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $39,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $304,733,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after buying an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.09.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $153.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

