Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,475 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $42,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 748,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

BHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE BHE opened at $25.43 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $910.90 million, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.