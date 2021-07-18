Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,019 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $46,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,144,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

CCCC stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,510 shares of company stock valued at $625,804.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

