Jarvis+ Price Tops $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $676,794.89 and approximately $250,430.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.13 or 0.00804745 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

