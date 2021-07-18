JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

JD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.35.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56. JD.com has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

