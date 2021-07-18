Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 1,500 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,275.00.

SNOW stock opened at $250.82 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.82. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.01.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 272.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Snowflake by 96.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 139.3% in the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after buying an additional 2,901,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $349,652,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

