Jennifer Lachey Sells 2,650 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $132,500.00.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.70. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,694,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,440,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 11,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 75,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,184,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KROS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

