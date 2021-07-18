Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €30.00 by Baader Bank

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JEN. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €28.43 ($33.45).

Jenoptik stock opened at €27.22 ($32.02) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. Jenoptik has a one year low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a one year high of €30.22 ($35.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 37.14.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

