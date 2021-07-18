JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,093,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JNS stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 720,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,888. JNS has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

JNS Company Profile

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

