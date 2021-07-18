John Kitlen Sells 2,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $126,960.00.

NEM stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,713,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

