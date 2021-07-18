John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WG. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson purchased 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £6,409.92 ($8,374.60). Also, insider David Kemp purchased 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,997.96 ($5,223.36). Insiders bought 8,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,196 over the last quarter.

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 213 ($2.78) on Friday. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 241.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -8.59.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

