John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 330.50 ($4.32).
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WG. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.
In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson purchased 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £6,409.92 ($8,374.60). Also, insider David Kemp purchased 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,997.96 ($5,223.36). Insiders bought 8,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,196 over the last quarter.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.