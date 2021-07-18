Jon Callaghan Sells 10,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $1,144,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jon Callaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $892,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $110.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after buying an additional 165,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after buying an additional 368,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,858,000 after buying an additional 189,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

