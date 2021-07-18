JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) PT Lowered to $80.00

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

YY stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11. JOYY has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JOYY by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JOYY by 89.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,380 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in JOYY by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,235,000 after buying an additional 869,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter worth about $54,506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JOYY in the first quarter worth about $45,758,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

