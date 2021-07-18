JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 80,285 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 29,957.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,285 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 5.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -29.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,649.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,875. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GOCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist reduced their price target on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.