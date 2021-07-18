JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 9,803 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GTY Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 171,702 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in GTY Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,524,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in GTY Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 283.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 92.30%.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

